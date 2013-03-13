UPDATE 1-NZ central bank holds rates for 2013, kiwi slides

(Adds details, quotes, market prices)

WELLINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held its key interest rates at a record low of 2.5 percent for a 16th straight meeting on Thursday, pledging to keep them steady for the rest of the year, and saying in some circumstances a cut might even be possible.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said there had been a pick-up in economic growth since December, helped by rebuilding in the earthquake-damaged Canterbury region, but that the labour market had remained weak.

“At this point we expect to keep the OCR (official cash rate) unchanged through the end of the year,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.

The bank has been signalling steady rates ahead this year, but this is the strongest comment Wheeler has made so far. The OCR has been held at 2.5 percent since April last year, the longest period the rate has been left untouched.

The New Zealand dollar plunged nearly a full cent to $0.8162 from $0.8260 before the statement. It has risen 11 percent over the past nine months, denting export earnings.

In an alternative scenario from its main forecasts, the RBNZ said a rate cut might even be on the cards.

“If the exchange rate rose for reasons not justified by NZ’s economic fundamentals, all other things equal, this would lead to a lower than expected OCR,” Wheeler said.

Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were as much as 13 points higher, as investors factored in the RBNZ’s stated intention to hold rates through the year.

Wheeler repeated his warning on rising house prices, as he expected inflation to return to the 2 percent midpoint of the bank’s 1-3 percent target range.

“The bank does not want to see financial stability or inflation risks accentuated by housing demand getting too far ahead of supply,” he said.

The housing market, notably in Auckland, the country’s biggest city and business hub, has picked up strongly, with prices hitting record levels as the domestic economy improves.

However, the central bank said that drought conditions were worsening throughout the country, and could have a marked negative impact on growth.

Given improving consumer and business confidence, the bank largely retained its projection for the 90-day bank bill , a barometer for future moves in the cash rate,

implying steady rates this year before rising to 3.2 percent by the end of next year.

“We’ve had no hike priced in until the first quarter of 2014 and that isn’t going to change. It feels like they could be on hold for ever,” said RBC senior economist Su-Lin Ong.

The earthquake rebuild has been gathering momentum in the Canterbury region, and the NZ$25 billion worth of work - about 15 percent of the economy - would be reflected in higher incomes and higher domestic demand, the RBNZ said.

Helping ease the pressure is soft inflation pressures, and the government, cutting spending to return the budget to surplus by 2015, easing demand pressure.

In addition, unemployment has remained high, keeping analysts comfortable with calls for the OCR to stay on hold.