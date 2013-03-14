UPDATE 2-NZ central bank holds rates for 2013, kiwi slides

(Adds comment, poll, updates market prices)

* RBNZ pledges to keep rates steady this year

* RBNZ repeats warning on housing inflation

* Kiwi dollar slides a full cent, debt futures rise

WELLINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank, faced with a worsening drought, held its key interest rate at a record low 2.5 percent for a 16th straight meeting on Thursday, pledging to keep rates steady for the rest of the year, and suggesting that in some circumstances a cut might even be possible.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said growth has picked up since December, helped by rebuilding in the quake-hit Canterbury region, but that the job market had remained weak as drought threatened the $170 billion agriculture-based economy.

“At this point we expect to keep the OCR (official cash rate) unchanged through the end of the year,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.

The bank has been signalling steady rates ahead this year, but this is the strongest comment Wheeler has made so far. The OCR has been held at 2.5 percent since April 2011, the longest period the rate has been left untouched.

The New Zealand dollar plunged nearly a full cent to $0.8162 from $0.8260 before the statement before stabilising around $0.8188. It has risen 11 percent over the past nine months, denting export earnings.

In an alternative scenario from its main forecasts, the RBNZ said a rate cut might even be on the cards.

“If the exchange rate rose for reasons not justified by NZ’s economic fundamentals, all other things equal, this would lead to a lower than expected OCR,” Wheeler said.

Later he told a parliamentary committee that he believed the currency was overvalued by as much as 10 to 15 percent, and he regarded its sharp fall after the statement as “a good thing”.

Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were as much as 13 points higher, as investors factored in the RBNZ’s stated intention to hold rates through the year.

WORSENING DROUGHT

The bank noted the economy has gathered pace recently, but warned that a worsening drought was hurting the economy and will dent recovery.

Wheeler told reporters that if the drought followed the pattern of the 2007-08 drought, the loss of agricultural production could take 1.0 percent off GDP.

Last week, the government declared drought in key farming areas, which have had no significant rainfall in more than three months, threatening to cost the economy NZ$1 billion.

A fresh poll of 16 economists after the latest review showed 10 analysts seeing the first move in the first quarter next year, from the previous poll which a majority opting for between September and December this year.

Wheeler repeated his warning on rising house prices, saying he would not want to recent gains in house prices to continue. Prices have hit record levels in Auckland, the country’s biggest city and business hub, and earthquake-damaged Christchurch.

Given improving consumer and business confidence, the bank largely retained its projection for the 90-day bank bill , a barometer for future moves in the cash rate, pointing to steady rates this year before they rise to 3.25 percent by the end of next year.

“We’ve had no hike priced in until the first quarter of 2014 and that isn’t going to change. It feels like they could be on hold for ever,” said RBC senior economist Su-Lin Ong.

The earthquake rebuild has been gathering momentum in the Canterbury region, and the NZ$25 billion worth of work -- about 15 percent of economic output -- would be reflected in higher incomes and increased domestic demand, the RBNZ said.

Helping ease the pressure is soft inflation and government moves to contain spending to return to budget surplus by 2015, easing demand.

In addition, unemployment has remained high, keeping analysts comfortable with calls for the OCR to stay on hold. ($1=NZ$1.21) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto, Naomi Tajitsu and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Pravin Char and Eric Meijer)