UPDATE 1-RBNZ to tighten in 2014, but currency gives flexibility

WELLINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held to its hawkish monetary policy stance on Thursday, signalling that interest rates will be raised next year, but added that a strong currency would give it flexibility on when and by how much.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which held the official cash rate at a record-low 2.5 percent as expected, kept much the same rhetoric as its September statement.

“Although we expect to keep the OCR (official cash rate) unchanged in 2013, OCR increases will likely be required next year,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.

He repeated that the extent and timing of the rise in would depend largely on the strength in the housing market and construction sector and how it spills over into broader demand and inflation pressures.

However, Wheeler added that the high New Zealand dollar, which was a headwind on the traded sectors, would influence the tightening policy.

“Sustained strength in the exchange rate that leads to lower inflationary pressure would provide the Bank with greater flexibility as to the timing and magnitude of future increases in the OCR.”

The New Zealand dollar rose as high as $0.8277 from $0.8237 before the rate decision, as traders took Wheeler’s comments as suggesting that the central bank was would not take aggressive action to tame the strong currency at current levels.

Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> fell, with the June 2014 bill slipping six points.

Economists said the RBNZ had returned its focus on the stronger currency, and that it could take some heat off of the central bank to raise rates.

“The key change has been the New Zealand dollar, there was additional comment on the dollar, along the lines that if the dollar remains high for longer, potentially rates don’t need to rise as quickly,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland.

Wheeler said uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to remove monetary stimulus was a factor in global rates volatility, while the outlook for major global economies remained patchy.

The RBNZ has been balancing an improving economy and an elevated housing market with subdued inflation pressures and a strong exchange rate.

It estimated the economy grew by more than 3.0 percent in the year to September, with household spending rising, with strength in the construction sector from earthquake reconstruction projects in the Canterbury region spreading elsewhere.

Rising house prices in the country’s largest city of Auckland and in Christchurch, which is enjoying a reconstruction boom following the 2011 earthquake, are a headache for the central bank, which fears they will spill over into broader price pressures.

Wheeler repeated that the RBNZ expects recently imposed limits on low deposit lending to slow house price inflation.

Annual inflation stood at 1.4 percent in the third quarter, the highest in more than a year, and at the lower end of the central bank’s target band of 1 percent to 3 percent.

“The Bank is aiming to keep inflation and inflation expectations close to 2.0 percent over the medium term,” Wheeler said.