UPDATE 1-RBNZ to tighten in 2014, rates near 5 pct in 2 years

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held to its hawkish monetary policy stance on Thursday, signalling that interest rates will start rising in the first half of next year, with the benchmark rate nearly doubling over the next two years.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which held the official cash rate at a record low 2.5 percent as expected, said inflation was picking up as the economy grows at a strong clip, and that would need higher rates.

It slightly raised its forecasts of wholesale interest rates , seen as a proxy for the official cash rate, implying rate rises by the middle of next year.

“The Bank will increase the OCR as needed in order to keep future average inflation near the 2 percent target midpoint,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.

“Our forecasts expect the OCR will need to rise by two and a quarter percent over the next two and a quarter years.”

He said the extent and timing of the rise in would depend on the strength of the currency, commodity prices, and how strength in the housing market and construction sector spills over into broader demand and inflation pressures.

However, Wheeler said the “very high” New Zealand dollar was a headwind on the traded sectors and unsustainable in the long run, but would influence the tightening policy.

The New Zealand dollar gained around half a cent to $0.8282, before easing back to around $0.8270. Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rose.

“The RBNZ is strongly signalling that the OCR is going up next year, as expected. The timing looks to be March,” said Dominick Stephens, chief economist at Westpac in Auckland.

The RBNZ said trading partner growth was patchy with the key Australian and Asian markets looking softer, which would see New Zealand grow faster and require higher interest rates than they would.

The RBNZ has been balancing an improving economy and an elevated housing market with subdued inflation pressures and a strong exchange rate.

It estimated the economy grew by more than 3.0 percent in the year to September, which it expected to continue through to early 2015, with household spending rising, with strength in the construction sector from earthquake reconstruction projects in the Canterbury region spreading elsewhere.

The RBNZ said strong migration gains were also stoking consumption and housing demand, particularly in the country’s largest city of Auckland and in Christchurch, which is undergoing a NZ$40 billion rebuild following the 2011 earthquake.

Wheeler repeated that the RBNZ expects recently imposed limits on low deposit lending to slow house price inflation.

Annual inflation stood at 1.4 percent in the third quarter, the highest in more than a year, and at the lower end of the central bank’s target band of 1 percent to 3 percent. (Editing by Andrew Roche)