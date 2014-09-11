UPDATE 2-NZ cenbank holds fire, signals pause in tightening until early 2015

* RBNZ holds cash rate at 3.5 pct, signals slower rate rises

* Central bank cuts forecasts for bill rates, CPI

* Reuters poll: Next rate rise in March, 4.25 pct by end-2015 (Adds comment, details, Reuters poll results)

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank signaled a period of stability in interest rates after standing pat on policy on Thursday, saying that softer price pressures may require it to temper rate increases when it resumes a tightening cycle next year.

The New Zealand dollar slipped to a six-month low and wholesale rates rallied as investors priced out the possibility of another rate rise this year. Since March, the central bank had raised rates by 25 basis points at each of its last four meetings.

The decision to hold the official cash rate at a 5-1/2-year high of 3.5 percent was widely expected, but the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s less-hawkish policy outlook prompted a rush in markets to realign the trajectory for rates over the next year.

In a nod to softer inflation pressures and a sharp drop in dairy prices, the RBNZ slashed its forecast for 90-day bank bill rates - a gauge of its rate outlook - and suggested it may wait until the first quarter of 2015 before resuming its tightening cycle.

“The RBNZ will resume tightening the official cash rate in March next year, but we think it’s likely that they will have a more drawn out tightening cycle stretching into 2016,” said Chris Tennent-Brown, a senior economist at ASB Bank.

The central bank said it would monitor the impact of the 100 basis points of tightening implemented so far, reflecting an economy that is starting to cool after annual growth sped to a 6-1/2-year high of 3.8 percent in the first quarter - widely considered by analysts to mark a peak in the current cycle.

Apart from keeping a weather-eye on dairy prices, RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said the focus will be on how currency strength and net immigration would affect consumer prices.

“In light of these uncertainties, and in order to better assess the moderating effects of the recent policy tightening and export price reductions, it is prudent to undertake a period of monitoring and assessment before considering further policy adjustment,” Wheeler said in a statement.

A Reuters poll of 16 economists taken after the policy review showed 10 expect the RBNZ will raise rates by 25 basis points in March, while five see the tightening resuming in June. Respondents expect the OCR to hit 4.25 percent by the end of 2015, down from 4.5 percent in the last poll.

Speaking to reporters, Wheeler said he saw neutral interest rates at around 4.5 percent, slightly lower than a 4.5 percent to 5.0 percent range given by Deputy Governor Grant Spencer in June.

SOFTER DAIRY, HIGH NZD

The first developed nation central bank to raise rates in the current cycle, the RBNZ has now been given a host of reasons to stay on hold for the next several months - not least a huge drop in prices of dairy, the $180 billion farm-based economy’s major export earner.

Still, the RBNZ expects dairy prices to recover, and is predicting economic growth around 3.2 percent in the year ending March 2015, slightly ahead of its earlier expectations.

The central bank cut its inflation views through early 2016, due to easing housing inflation, subdued wage increases and the dampening effect of a stronger currency.

The RBNZ continued to air dismay about the strength of the New Zealand dollar, characterising current levels as “unjustified” and “unsustainable” despite its retreat from a post-float high touched in July.

It said it saw a “further significant depreciation” as the “kiwi” adjusts to lower commodities prices. This sent the trade-weighted currency to 78.35, a level last seen in March, when the RBNZ began raising rates from a record low 2.5 percent.

Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rallied, while the yield on three-year bonds eased from a two-month high to trade at 3.975 percent.

The central bank expects the New Zealand dollar to fall in the next year, in part reflecting the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates around mid-2015.

“If the Fed hikes later, you’d expect the exchange rate to stay higher than the RBNZ is expecting and that may delay further hikes,” and vice versa, said Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens.

The RBNZ lowered its forecast for 90-day bills to 3.8 percent by the end of the year, down from 4.0 percent in its Monetary Policy Statement in June. It further trimmed its long term bill track.

“Looking at their bill track, it’s about 50 basis points lower in the long run...and the RBNZ thinks it’ll have to tighten less than first assumed,” RBC fixed income strategist Michael Turner said.

“It seems the RBNZ has consistently overestimated inflation pressures in the economy.” (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)