UPDATE 1-NZ cenbank holds rates, softens tightening bias, lashes NZ dlr level

(Adds details, quotes, market reaction, comment)

* Official cash rate held at 3.50 pct, as expected

* RBNZ repeats NZ dlr level unjustified and unsustainable

* NZ dollar falls and interest rate futures rally

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held its benchmark rate at a five-and-a-half year high, but dropped its explicit tightening bias, as it renewed its attack on the high level of the currency.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate (OCR) at 3.50 percent, as expected, the second no-change in consecutive reviews.

It said inflation was low despite the economy growing quickly, but that was expected to ease, while global monetary policies looked set to remain soft for longer.

“A period of assessment remains appropriate before considering further policy adjustment,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.

That was in contrast to the September monetary statement, when he spoke of further rate rises being needed to return the cash rate to a more neutral level.

The RBNZ raised rates by 100 basis points between March and July, but the latest brief statement did not specify how long it expects to be on hold. Its interest rate forecasts in September suggested it would pause at least until March next year.

“The Reserve Bank still has a tightening bias but it’s a very mild one. Their conviction for the need of further interest rate rises has gone and it a case of assessing whether or not future rate increases will be needed,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank.

“We don’t think there’s an likelihood of the Reserve Bank raising interest rates before September next year.”

Markets have scaled back expectations of rate rises in the next 12 months to 17 basis points from 41 basis points at the start of the month.

A Reuters poll before the latest statement has a majority view that the RBNZ will pause at least until the second half of next year before resuming rate rises.

The New Zealand dollar fell as low as $0.7769 from around $0.7820 before the announcement, while interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rose.

The bank said the economy had been growing above trend, boosted by strong construction activity, high immigration, and low rates, although it was expected to moderate.

It repeated that the New Zealand dollar remained at an unsustainable and unjustifiable level even after recent falls, and it expected a further “significant depreciation”.

The kiwi has slid about 10 percent against the U.S. dollar from its three-and-a-half year in mid-July, and the trade-weighted currency basket, the RBNZ’s preferred currency measure is about 2 percent below the bank’s forecast made in September.

The RBNZ said inflation was at low levels, but would pick up, while house price inflation has slowed, and wages have been subdued.

It said global growth was moderate, but there seemed to be some softening in major economies apart from the United States, and it expected monetary policy in all major economies to be supportive for longer. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Andrew Roche)