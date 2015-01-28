UPDATE 1-NZ cenbank to hold rates for some time

* Official cash rate held at 3.50 pct, as expected

* RBNZ expects it to stay on hold for “some time”

* RBNZ says next move could be “up or down”

* Inflation expected to be lower for longer (Adds comments, market reaction)

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held its benchmark rate steady on Thursday, but turned dovish as it said its next move could be either up or down after an extended period on hold, sending the kiwi dollar down to a near-four year low.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said inflation was expected to remain lower for longer, but while the economy was growing strongly there was no need to change rates.

“In the current circumstances, we expect to keep the OCR on hold for some time,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement, as the official cash rate was held at 3.50 percent for a fourth consecutive review.

The bank dropped its explicit tightening bias contained in the December statement, which said higher rates would be needed.

“Future interest rate adjustments, either up or down, will depend on the emerging flow of economic data.”

The RBNZ said inflation, which fell to 0.8 percent in the year to December, was expected to stay below the 1-3 percent target band through 2015, possibly turning negative, before moving more slowly than previously expected back towards 2 percent.

“They have effectively moved to a neutral bias for the foreseeable future,” said Ben Jarman, a senior economist at JP Morgan.

The New Zealand dollar fell to $0.7345, the lowest since March 2011, from $0.7430, with the RBNZ repeating its standard warning that the currency was unjustifiably and unsustainably high, and faced further “significant depreciation”.

A Reuters poll had expected no move at this review, with the next move a rise in the first quarter of next year.

The central bank said the economy was growing at more than 3 percent, boosted by strong construction activity, and household incomes which have been lifted by the fall in fuel prices.

However, it said the sharp fall in dairy prices, which slid nearly 50 percent last year, the risk of drought, and the high exchange rate would weigh on growth.

It also warned that the housing market, especially in the country’s biggest city Auckland, was showing signs of picking up.

It said the global outlook was also weaker than previously expected, with slower growth in major economies apart from the United States. (Editing by Andrew Roche)