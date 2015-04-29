UPDATE 1-NZ cenbank holds rates, says cut appropriate if demand weakens

* RBNZ holds rates at 3.5 pct, says not considering rate rises

* C.bank: Would consider cutting rates if demand weakens

* RBNZ says high NZ dollar unjustifiable, unsustainable, unwelcome

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank said on Thursday it was not considering raising interest rates at the moment but was open to cutting rates if domestic demand weakens and inflation pressures fall.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate (OCR) at 3.5 percent for the sixth consecutive policy review, as expected, and said that further policy adjustments would depend on how domestic demand, and a strong currency impact inflation pressures.

“The Bank expects to keep monetary policy stimulatory, and is not currently considering any increase in interest rates,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.

“It would be appropriate to lower the OCR if demand weakens, and wage and price-setting outcomes settle at levels lower than is consistent with the inflation target.”

The inclusion of factors which may open the door to a possible rate cut in Thursday’s statement suggested an incremental change in the RBNZ’s neutral policy position seen in previous months which forecast a period of rate stability.

The central bank ruled out the possibility of a rate rise for now, reflecting a speech by RBNZ Assistant Governor John McDermott last week in which he said that signs of a substantial increase in inflation risks would be needed for rate hikes.

Markets are pricing in 25 basis points of easing in the next 12 months on expectations that inflation risks will stay low.

A Reuters poll of economists shows that most respondents anticipate the next move will be a 25 basis point hike around mid-2016 or later.

“I still see a rate rise some time next year, I don’t think they need to cut, I don’t think they will,” said Deutsche Bank chief economist Darren Gibbs.

The RBNZ has kept monetary policy unchanged since September last year, after a total of 100 basis points of tightening, lifting New Zealand’s rates above those of most developed nations.

Since then, a sharp slowdown in inflation due to falling oil prices pushed annual CPI down to 0.1 percent in the first quarter, its lowest in 15 years and pushing further below the RBNZ’s inflation target around 2 percent.

The RBNZ’s statement suggested it sees a risk that prices may fall further, which might back the argument for a rate cut, but its longer term forecasts see inflation pressure picking up gradually, which may require rate rises later next year.