UPDATE 2-NZ cenbank holds rates, says open to cutting OCR if needed

* RBNZ holds rates at 3.5 pct, may cut if demand weakens

* C.bank: says not considering raising rates as inflation low

* Reuters poll: Most economists see rate rise later in 2016

* RBNZ says high NZ dollar unjustifiable, unsustainable, unwelcome (Adds Reuters poll, comment)

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank on Thursday said it was open to cutting interest rates if domestic demand weakens and price pressures fall further.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate (OCR) at 3.5 percent for the sixth consecutive policy review, as expected, noting that low underlying inflation ruled out the possibility of a rate rise for now.

The statement knocked the New Zealand dollar on the view that the RBNZ was becoming dovish on rates, which have been unchanged since July 2014 after a total of 100 basis points in tightening has lifted New Zealand’s rates above those of most developed nations.

“The Bank expects to keep monetary policy stimulatory, and is not currently considering any increase in interest rates,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.

“It would be appropriate to lower the OCR if demand weakens, and wage and price-setting outcomes settle at levels lower than is consistent with the inflation target.”

A Reuters poll taken after the review shows that most economists expect the RBNZ’s next move will be a 25 basis point rate hike around the third quarter of 2016 as some respondents pushed back their rate rise expectations from mid-year.

INFLATION LOW, GRADUAL RISE SEEN

The inclusion of factors in Thursday’s statement, which may open the door to a possible rate cut, suggested an incremental change in the RBNZ’s neutral policy position seen in previous months, which had envisaged a period of rate stability.

Falling oil prices and a strong currency have slowed domestic inflation, pushing annual CPI down to 0.1 percent in the first quarter, its lowest in 15 years and well below the RBNZ’s inflation target around 2 percent.

But many economists believe the hurdles for cutting rates remain high as the economy continues to post solid growth, bolstered by strong immigration and construction activity.

“The most likely scenario is that the OCR will remain on hold for quite some time,” Westpac analysts said in a note.

“However, we believe there is roughly a 40 percent chance of at least two OCR cuts, depending on what happens with inflation expectations.”

The RBNZ’s statement suggested it sees a risk that prices may fall further, which might back the argument for a rate cut, but its longer term forecasts see inflation pressure picking up gradually, which may require rate rises later next year.

The New Zealand dollar plumbed an intraday low of $0.7593 on the statement, while markets are pricing in 31 basis points of easing in the next 12 months.

An elevated currency continues to rattle the RBNZ, which reiterated its view that the strength in the domestic dollar, which hovers near a post-float high versus a currency basket, was “unjustifiably high and unsustainable”, and “unwelcome”. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Andrew Hay)