September 10, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

NZ c.bank holds rates, points to further pause in tightening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, and said it expected to stay on the sidelines for a while amid slower growth and soft inflation pressures before resuming rate rises.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hold rates unchanged after four 25 basis point rises in as many reviews since it began its monetary tightening cycle in March.

Ahead of the decision, financial markets had priced in only a 3 percent chance of a 25 basis point rise and 35 basis points of tightening in the next 12 months.

New Zealand was the first developed economy to start raising rates in the current cycle, and it compares with 0-0.25 percent in the United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro zone, and 2.5 percent in Australia.

