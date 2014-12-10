FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ cenbank holds rates, signals prolonged pause
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2014

NZ cenbank holds rates, signals prolonged pause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, and said it expected to stay on the sidelines for some time because of slower growth, soft inflation pressures, and global uncertainty.

All 16 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hold rates unchanged. The bank held rates in September after four consecutive rises of 25 basis point between March and July.

Ahead of the decision, financial markets had priced in only a 2 percent chance of a 25 basis point rise and 8 basis points of tightening in the next 12 months.

New Zealand was the first developed economy to start raising rates in the current cycle, and it compares with 0-0.25 percent in the United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro zone, and 2.5 percent in Australia. (By Gyles Beckford)

