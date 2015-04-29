FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ cenbank holds rates, says easing demand may warrant cut
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

NZ cenbank holds rates, says easing demand may warrant cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, and said it was not considering raising rates at the moment while adding that weaker demand may warrant easing down the line.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hold rates unchanged. The bank has held rates since September last year.

Ahead of the decision, financial markets had priced in no chance of a rate move, and 24 basis points of cuts over the next 12 months.

New Zealand’s rates compare with 0-0.25 percent in the United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro zone, and 2.25 percent in Australia. (By Gyles Beckford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.