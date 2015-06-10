FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand cenbank cuts rates
June 10, 2015 / 9:18 PM / 2 years ago

New Zealand cenbank cuts rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 3.25 percent on Thursday, and said further easing may be appropriate as economic growth slows while inflation pressures remain weak.

Ten of 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to keep rates unchanged, with five forecasting a 25 basis point cut. The bank has held rates since September last year.

Ahead of the decision, financial markets had priced in 40 percent chance of a cut and 47 basis points of cuts over the next 12 months.

New Zealand’s rates compare with 0-0.25 percent in the United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro zone, and 2.00 percent in Australia.

For the text of the statement double click on

By Gyles Beckford

