New Zealand central bank cuts rates, flags further easing
July 22, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

New Zealand central bank cuts rates, flags further easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.0 percent on Thursday and flagged the likelihood of further easing because of a softer economic outlook and low inflation.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut its benchmark rate to 3.0 percent, with most expecting more cuts before the end of the year.

Ahead of the announcement, financial markets had fully priced in 25 basis points’ worth of easing along with a small chance of a bigger cut, while 67 basis points of cuts are priced in over the next 12 months.

New Zealand’s rates compare with 0-0.25 percent in the United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro zone, and 2.0 percent in Australia.

For the text of the statement, double click on (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

