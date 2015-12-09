FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand central bank cuts rates to 2.5 pct
December 9, 2015

New Zealand central bank cuts rates to 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday due to softer growth and weak inflation, and said was ready to cut further if required.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) lowered the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to match its record low of 2.50 percent.

“Monetary policy needs to be accommodative to help ensure that future average inflation settles near the middle of the target range,” said RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler in a statement. “We expect to achieve this at current interest rate settings, although the Bank will reduce rates if circumstances warrant.”

Twenty-one of 24 economists polled by Reuters had expected the RBNZ to cut the official cash rate to 2.50 percent.

The bank had already cut rates three times already this year, but kept rates on hold at its last meeting in October.

For the text of the statement, double click on (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

