FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steady NZ interest rate 'most prudent option' - Governor Wheeler
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Steady NZ interest rate 'most prudent option' - Governor Wheeler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHRISTCHURCH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday said it expected to keep interest rates on hold for some time given that the economy remains strong while inflation eases, even as other central banks around the world have been easing policy.

“In our current situation there are important considerations why a period of OCR stability is the most prudent option,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a prepared speech to a business gathering in Christchurch.

Last week the RBNZ moved to a neutral policy stance as it said it expected to hold its cash rate at 3.5 percent “for some time” because of low inflation, while keeping the door open for a possible rate cut depending on data. (Reporting by Gyles Beckfor and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.