March 7, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 6 years

New Zealand central bank holds rates as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, because of a benign inflation outlook.

For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest statement click on.

All 14 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review, but a significant majority see the first rate rise will be in the fourth quarter of this year or even 2013.

The cash rate has been on hold at a record low after the RBNZ made an emergency 50 basis point cut last March to support the economy and sentiment after last year’s deadly earthquake struck Christchurch, the country’s second biggest city.

In January, the RBNZ was seen taking a more dovish turn as it dropped the words “for now” in relation to keeping the rate on hold.

Recent data has shown a pick up in business and consumer sentiment, modest pick up in retail and sales and the property market, benign inflation pressures, and a soft labour market.

The RBNZ next reviews the cash rate on April 26.

