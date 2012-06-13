FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand central bank holds rates as expected
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2012 / 9:07 PM / 5 years ago

New Zealand central bank holds rates as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected.

For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest statement click on.

Sixteen of 17 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review, with a significant majority seeing the first rate rise will be in the first quarter of 2013.

The cash rate has been on hold at a record low after the RBNZ made an emergency 50 basis point cut March last year to support the economy and sentiment after a deadly earthquake struck Christchurch, the country’s second biggest city.

In April, the RBNZ held steady because of global uncertainty and the strength of the New Zealand dollar.

It had implied that a rate cut was a possibility because of the currency, which was effectively tightening monetary policy.

Recent data has shown business and consumer sentiment off highs but still strong, signs of a pick up in the property market, but modest retail activity, and a soft labour market.

The RBNZ issues its next official cash rate review on July 26.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
