New Zealand central bank holds rates as expected
September 12, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Zealand central bank holds rates as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected because of an uncertain global outlook, a modest domestic economy, and benign inflation.

All 18 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review, with seven expecting the next move to be a rise in the first quarter of next year, eight expecting mid-2013, and three looking at 2014.

Financial market pricing before Thursday’s decision implied a 4 percent chance of a 25 basis points rate cut, and 9 basis points of cuts over the next 12 months.

The statement was the last by outgoing governor Alan Bollard, who is leaving after ten years at the end of the month. He is being replaced by former World Bank managing director Graeme Wheeler.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Bill English said he did not expect any significant changes to the policy targets agreement (PTA), which sets out the framework for the governor’s monetary decisions and is renegotiated at the start of every five year term. (Gyles Beckford)

