RBNZ says likely higher rates needed to counter inflation

WELLINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank said on Wednesday that it is likely it will have to raise interest rates to counter general inflation pressures, including those coming from the housing market.

“The likelihood over the coming period is that we will be required to increase interest rates to moderate inflation pressures generally, part of which may be pressures from asset markets,” Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s deputy governor Grant Spencer told a briefing on the bank’s six-monthly financial stability report.

He said monetary policy would be useful in leaning against an asset bubble, but it was not likely it would be used to burst a bubble.

The bank’s report highlighted the hot housing market as the main threat to the country’s financial system.