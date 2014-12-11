FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strong NZ growth can be sustained - cenbank governor
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

Strong NZ growth can be sustained - cenbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s economy can continue to grow strongly in the current environment of low inflation and interest rates and solid domestic activity, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

“This economy can sustain growth around 3 percent a year,” Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler told a parliamentary committee.

However, he said if prices for dairy produce, the major export earner, stayed low for longer there would be a significant impact on the economy.

Earlier, Wheeler held the bank’s benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5 percent for the third consecutive meeting.

By Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.