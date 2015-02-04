NZ cenbank watching housing, domestic inflation pressures -Gov

CHRISTCHURCH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank is paying particular attention to the state of the housing market and domestic price pressures when setting its interest rate policy, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor said on Wednesday.

Graeme Wheeler said the most prudent policy at present was to keep rates stable, with the bank looking at the factors affecting medium-term inflation.

“It’s what’s happening in the housing market, in services, what’s happening with migration flows,” Wheeler said in reply to a question at a business gathering. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Meijer)