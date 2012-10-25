FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New RBNZ heads backs price stability goal, says NZ$ too high
October 25, 2012 / 8:37 PM / 5 years ago

New RBNZ heads backs price stability goal, says NZ$ too high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Stability in prices and the financial system remain the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s main policy objectives, the central bank’s new governor said on Friday, adding that he would like to see a weaker currency if it could be achieved without damaging such stability.

“Price stability and financial stability remain the Reserve Bank’s central Objectives for monetary policy and prudential policy,” Wheeler said in a speech in Auckland, his first since becoming central bank governor this month.

“These provide the best framework for achieving stronger growth in output and employment in the longer term,” he said.

He said that market intervention to weaken the high New Zealand dollar would not have a sustained effect, adding that capital controls may be appropriate to mitigate the problems which could arise from surging capital inflows.

Wheeler’s comments come after the RBNZ held rates at a record low 2.5 percent on Thursday, as widely expected. It is widely seen as keeping rates at that level until well into 2013.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

