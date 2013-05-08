RPT-UPDATE 2-RBNZ intervened to curb NZD as global flood of money raises economic risks

(Repeats with no changes)

* RBNZ confirms has intervened to lower NZ dollar

* Market participants expect biggest NZD selling since mid-2007

* Analysts: Intervention to have limited impact on NZD strength

By Gyles Beckford and Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank confirmed selling its own currency for only the second time since the “kiwi” was floated in 1985, reflecting concerns that a flood of global money could undermine a budding economic recovery.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand usually keeps intervention quiet, and its rare admission came after the currency surged to 20-month highs of $0.8676 last month, undercutting exporters and pressuring an economy finding its feet after devastating earthquakes in Christchurch in the last two years.

The intervention demonstrated the widespread unease among smaller economies over the impact of massive monetary expansionary campaigns in the United States and Japan.

“There has been intervention ... We’ve indicated on the record that we are prepared to intervene in the exchange rate,” Governor Graeme Wheeler told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Australian central bank, also grappling with a high-flying currency, cut interest rates to a record-low 2.75 percent.

The Australian dollar is not far from 28 year peaks when measured against a basket of currencies, which is “unusual given the decline in export prices and interest rates,” Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glen Stevens said.

The kiwi has surged to similarly uncomfortable levels.

In April, when traders suspect the RBNZ conducted its latest intervention, the kiwi’s trade-weighted index, the currency measure closely followed by the central bank, rose to 79.39, a record for the free float era.

During the last quarter of 2012 the New Zealand economy grew at its fastest pace in three years. It is expected to show annual growth of about 3 percent for the next couple of years, led by improving domestic demand and the rebuild of earthquake damaged Christchurch.

The high currency, however, is putting pressure on exporters’ earnings.

Wheeler’s comments helped drive down the New Zealand dollar more than half a U.S. cent to a session low, but it is still hovering near a post-float high around $0.8850 hit in August 2011.

And market participants believe the intervention by the RBNZ would do little to weaken the kiwi, which is the 10th most traded currency in global markets.

Wheeler admitted as much: “We’ve also indicated that we would not expect the strength of the flows from intervention to materially change the exchange rate, although it could potentially take the top off (currency strength).”

The message was not lost on the currency market.

“What he’s doing is talking about tools and waving a stick as the currency goes,” said Alex Sinton, director, institutional FX, global markets at ANZ.

ATTRACTIVE YIELDS

Currency diversification by sovereign investors and the wall of money unleashed by massive monetary easing campaigns by major central banks have driven the “kiwi” higher.

Investors are drawn to its attractive yields, with the central bank expected to raise interest rates from a record low of 2.5 percent in the next year.

New Zealand’s 10-year bond is currently trading around 3.2 percent, compared with a yield of 1.78 percent for its U.S. Treasury counterpart.

Wheeler told the committee the currency may appreciate more if investors expected the country’s economy to outperform, raising expectations of higher rates.

The central bank’s latest balance sheet, which covers transactions through March, shows scant selling of New Zealand dollars from the bank’s reserves during the first three months of the year, after it sold a net NZ$199 million in December.

Market participants said that while the RBNZ’s selling in April would be higher than the December amount, it would not be on the scale of the RBNZ’s last major confirmed intervention in June-July 2007, when it sold a total of NZ$2.2 billion to stem kiwi strength.

The central bank has appeared to have sold the currency sporadically since then, but Wednesday’s confirmation was only the second time the RBNZ has declared its hand since 2007.

“The RBNZ is playing a similar game to many other central banks in attempting to weaken or at least prevent strength in their currencies,” analysts at Credit Agricole CIB said in a note. “The bottom line is that more smoothing is likely but a significant push to change NZD direction is highly unlikely.”