UPDATE 1-NZ economy at risk from currency, commodity price dip - RBNZ

(Adds details, comment, market reaction)

* NZ faces challenges, signs Australia, China slowing

* NZ dollar level slowing recovery, but headed right way

WELLINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s economy is faced with the risk of a high exchange rate and falling commodity prices, putting pressure on the exporters and slowing recovery, the central bank said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Alan Bollard said the exchange rate would normally decline with falling commodity prices, helping to underpin New Zealand dollar returns, but that was being tested.

“The current situation of extraordinary monetary stimulus abroad could test that relationship, with the possibility that the exchange rate stays high while commodity prices fall further,” Bollard said in the central bank’s six-monthly financial stability report on the financial system.

The comments follow a sharp decline of more than 10 percent in dairy prices over the past month. Dairy is New Zealand’s top commodity exports, accounting for a quarter of the country’s exports.

“Commodity prices have eased in recent months which could create financial pressures for some primary exporters if sustained,” Bollard said.

The report did not make direct mention of monetary policy.

In the most recent rate review last month, the RBNZ said it might review policy should the kiwi dollar remain high, hinting at a possible rate cut.

The currency is still up about 3 percent against a basket of currencies so far this year, having fallen 4 percent from a six-month peak in February on uncertain global outlook.

On Wednesday, the kiwi dollar was unmoved by the RBNZ statement, sitting at $0.7877 after falling overnight on concerns about political developments in the euro zone.

The currency’s recent fall reflected various factors including weak domestic data and falls in commodity prices.

“That’s been moving in a direction that we would have thought was in line with fundamentals,” Bollard told a news conference on the report.

The latest Reuters poll has 11 of 15 analysts expecting the RBNZ to start raising rates in the first half of 2013, with three in December this year and one calling for a rate cut in June.

Financial market pricing implies a 74 percent chance of a rate cut next month, and 33 basis points of reduction over the next 12 months. That was a marked shift from expectations of rate increases last month.

The RBNZ, faced with low inflation and a high exchange rate, left its key interest rates at a record low 2.5 percent last month for a ninth straight review.

Recent domestic data has been mixed, with economic growth slowing, unemployment rising, commodity prices falling while housing and building approvals showing signs of picking up.

The RBNZ also noted that many households remained cautious and have been saving more while business investment has been weak. In addition, private sector indebtedness has declined, although this has largely been offset by rising public debt.

Bollard also remained cautious of the global outlook.

“Growth in most advanced economies remains weak and there have been recent signs of slowing in Australia and China,” he said, adding that the situation in Europe remained fragile given limited progress in addressing underlying issues.

The bank repeated it would increase the core funding ratio for banks to 75 percent from 70 percent from January next year, which would further strengthen domestic banks against global financial crisis.

The bank deferred the plan earlier to give banks more room to manage their funding programmes.

The ratio scheme, which was introduced in 2010 to boost banks’ resilience against liquidity risk, requires banks to hold more longer term funding, such as maturities of more than one year, and retail deposits.

The RBNZ has said it expected the new prudential standards would help supplement monetary policy and might reduce the need for high interest rates, and an elevated currency. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)