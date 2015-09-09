RBNZ's Wheeler: Slower China, El Nino could knock NZ economy

WELLINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank said on Thursday that a big slowdown in China’s economy or a major El Nino weather event could have a negative impact on the New Zealand economy.

“Conditions that probably would be needed to create a recession in New Zealand would be something like China slowing dramatically or perhaps moving into a recession,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler told reporters.

“Also, if the El Nino really took hold and continued into the middle of next year or there abouts, that could have significant effect as well.”

Wheeler’s comments came after the RBNZ cut its official cash rate to 2.75 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Lincoln Feast)