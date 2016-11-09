FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-New Zealand's Reserve Bank cuts rates to 1.75 pct
November 9, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

RPT-New Zealand's Reserve Bank cuts rates to 1.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds new codes)

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 1.75 percent on Thursday from 2.0 percent, and said monetary policy would continue to be accommodative.

Thirty of 33 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut rates by 25 basis points.

"Numerous uncertainties remain, particularly in respect of the international outlook, and policy may need to adjust accordingly," said RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler in a statement. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Jane Wardell; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
