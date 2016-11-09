FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-RBNZ chief says bank reaffirmed rate cut decision after U.S. election result
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-RBNZ chief says bank reaffirmed rate cut decision after U.S. election result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with more detail, quote)

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) governor, Graeme Wheeler, said it reconsidered its decision to cut rates to a record low of 1.75 percent on Thursday morning after the U.S. election, and concluded it was the right move.

"We ...reaffirmed that we believe it was the right decision," Wheeler told reporters in Wellington.

Republican Donald Trump emerged victorious from a fiercely fought presidential election on Wednesday.

Wheeler said the result "clearly surprised the market", which focused on the fiscal risks of a Trump win, including cuts to the corporate tax rate.

Earlier, the central bank said Thursday's easing was probably enough to get inflation back on track as it projected rates at 1.7 percent next year. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Jane Wardell; Writing by Swati Pandey; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.