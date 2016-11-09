UPDATE 1-RBNZ chief says bank reaffirmed rate cut decision after U.S. election result

(Updates with more detail, quote)

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) governor, Graeme Wheeler, said it reconsidered its decision to cut rates to a record low of 1.75 percent on Thursday morning after the U.S. election, and concluded it was the right move.

"We ...reaffirmed that we believe it was the right decision," Wheeler told reporters in Wellington.

Republican Donald Trump emerged victorious from a fiercely fought presidential election on Wednesday.

Wheeler said the result "clearly surprised the market", which focused on the fiscal risks of a Trump win, including cuts to the corporate tax rate.

Earlier, the central bank said Thursday's easing was probably enough to get inflation back on track as it projected rates at 1.7 percent next year. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Jane Wardell; Writing by Swati Pandey; editing by John Stonestreet)