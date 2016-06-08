FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ central banks says inflation stabilising but will cut again if needed
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

NZ central banks says inflation stabilising but will cut again if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held rates on Thursday and retained an easing bias, noting that inflation pressures were stabilising and high house prices were a concern.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Graeme Wheeler said at a media conference the bank would not “hesitate” to adjust interest rates if needed.

He added that some inflation pressures were beginning to come through.

His comments followed the RBNZ’s decision to hold rates at 2.25 percent. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.