New Zealand's central bank chief warns on global protectionism

WELLINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's exit from the European Union and the victory of President-elect Donald Trump in the United States has led to a number of uncertainties for global free trade, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor said on Wednesday.

"We're in for a fair bit of a tough ride," he told lawmakers in parliament.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released a semi-annual report on the health of the country's banking system in which it highlighted risks in the housing and dairy sectors. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)