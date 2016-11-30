FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand's central bank chief warns on global protectionism
November 30, 2016 / 12:56 AM / 9 months ago

New Zealand's central bank chief warns on global protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's exit from the European Union and the victory of President-elect Donald Trump in the United States has led to a number of uncertainties for global free trade, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor said on Wednesday.

"We're in for a fair bit of a tough ride," he told lawmakers in parliament.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released a semi-annual report on the health of the country's banking system in which it highlighted risks in the housing and dairy sectors. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

