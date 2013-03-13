FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBNZ: Ongoing drought could hit NZ economy
March 13, 2013 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

RBNZ: Ongoing drought could hit NZ economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Thursday said ongoing drought conditions in the country could have a negative impact on overall growth in the coming months.

“We’ve built in an effect of an impact of around 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent of GDP in the first half of the year (if the drought continues),” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler told reporters.

He added: “If the drought took on a profile of 2007-08 then it’s possible that the agricultural production could be much greater, and have an overall impact of GDP of around 1.0 percent.”

Wheeler also said that the high New Zealand dollar was a significant concern to the central bank.

He was speaking after the central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent as expected and said it expected to keep the rate unchanged through the end of the year.

Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto and Naomi Tajitsu

