NZ's central bank to raise bank funding ratio in Jan 2013
May 2, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's central bank to raise bank funding ratio in Jan 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank said on Thursday it would increase bank’s core funding ratio to 75 percent from 70 percent as planned to help strengthen domestic banks against global financial crisis.

“We have ‘upped the game’ on bank liquidity requirements, including the Core Funding Ratio (CFR). We are about to do the same with capital requirements under the new ‘Basel III’ framework,” Reserve Bank of new Zealand deputy governor Grant Spencer told a business forum.

He confirmed the bank’s intention to increase the ratio in January 2013.

Earlier, the bank deferred the planned increase by six months to January 2013 to give banks more room to manage their funding programme.

The ratio scheme, which was introduced in 2010 to boost banks’ resilience against liquidity risk, requires banks to hold more longer term funding such as maturities of more than one year and retail deposits.

Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto

