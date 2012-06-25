FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand appoints Graeme Wheeler next central bank governor
June 25, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

New Zealand appoints Graeme Wheeler next central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand said it would appoint Graeme Wheeler as its next governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Finance Minister Bill English said Wheeler, a New Zealander who has worked at the World Bank for 13 years, would be governor-designate ahead of a renegotiation of the RBNZ policy targets agreement (PTA), which is standard practice.

“Given his experience and standing, combined with his technical and leadership qualities, the board considered that he has all the qualities required to become governor and chief executive of the Reserve Bank,” English said in a statement.

English said he did not expect any major changes to the PTA, which spells out the main policy parameters and direction for the bank.

Wheeler replaces Alan Bollard, who will step down in September after 10 years.

