NZ rate rises next year, forex reaction a concern - RBNZ
November 12, 2013 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

NZ rate rises next year, forex reaction a concern - RBNZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 13 (REUTERS) - New Zealand interest rates will start being raised next year, and the likely impact on the currency is a concern, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said inflation is already starting to pick up, and that will necessitate higher interest rates as it had already indicated in recent statements.

“The concern is that could increase pressure on the exchange rate,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler told a parliamentary committee.

Earlier, the bank’s six-monthly financial stability report highlighted the overvalued housing market as the main threat to the country’s financial system.

