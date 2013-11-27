FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBNZ says new rules having impact on low deposit lending
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 11:07 PM / 4 years ago

RBNZ says new rules having impact on low deposit lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday the amount of low deposit high value mortgage lending has fallen as a result of recently imposed restrictions on banks, although it is too early to see the impact on house prices and credit growth.

The central bank last month imposed a 10 percent limit on banks’ lending to customers with less than a 20 percent deposit for a house (LVR loans).

The RBNZ said high LVR lending had fallen to 11.7 percent of bank lending in October.

“While there has been a significant reduction in high-LVR lending already, it is too early to assess what impact this is having on aggregate housing market activity and credit growth,” said deputy governor Grant Spencer in a statement.

The limits have been imposed to help cool the housing market, where prices are at record levels.

The banks have six months to reach the 10 percent limit, which will allow them to manage loans approved before the rules came into force.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.