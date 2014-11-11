FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ central bank gov says current rates are still stimulatory
November 12, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

NZ central bank gov says current rates are still stimulatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler on Wednesday said that interest rates were still accommodative despite a series of rate rises earlier this year, and added that neutral rates remained around 4.5 percent.

“We still see the cash rate at 3.5 percent as an expansionary stimulus to the economy,” Wheeler told a parliamentary select committee.

“We see the neutral level for the cash rate around 4.5 percent.”

Wheeler was speaking after the RBNZ’s announcement earlier in the day that it would keep intact limits on low-deposit home mortgages introduced a year ago. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing Shri Navaratnam)

