RBNZ sidesteps monetary policy queries

WELLINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank declined to comment on the outlook for interest rates and the impact of recent data and economic events on Wednesday.

RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said it would leave comment until its next monetary policy statement on June 11.

“We’re just in the process of putting together our forecasts, for the June monetary policy statement so we haven’t had the internal discussions in detail yet,” Wheeler told reporters at a news conference on its financial stability report.