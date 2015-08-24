FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBNZ worried by Auckland housing mkt, rules out rate rises
August 24, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

RBNZ worried by Auckland housing mkt, rules out rate rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The hot housing market in New Zealand’s biggest city is a worry and has raised the risk to the country’s financial system and economy, the central bank’s deputy head said on Monday, but added that there won’t be rate rises any time soon.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Grant Spencer said the surge in prices caused in part by investors had increased the risks.

“The increasing investor presence is likely to amplify the housing cycle, and worsen the potential damage from a downturn, both to the financial system and the broader economy,” Spencer said in a speech.

He said the bank recognised low interest rates had been a factor in boosting the housing market.

“However, the current weakness in export prices, economic activity and CPI inflation means that interest rate increases are likely to be off the table for some time,” he said.

