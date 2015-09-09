FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

New Zealand central bank cuts rates to 2.75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent on Thursday, and said further easing seemed likely to shore up slowing growth in the economy.

Thirteen economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut rates by 25 basis points. The bank has cut rates by twice already this year.

New Zealand’s rates compare with 0-0.25 percent in the United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro zone, and 2.00 percent in Australia.

For the text of the statement double click on

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Lincoln Feast

