FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ central bank says economy expanding, but faces risks
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

NZ central bank says economy expanding, but faces risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its statement of intent for 2016 to 2019 on Wednesday in which it reiterated that the New Zealand economy was expanding, but that uncertainties remained and further easing could be required.

“The economy faces a number of headwinds, including low export commodity prices, particularly in the dairy sector, weak world demand and a cautious household sector,” the central bank said in the statement of intent.

The RBNZ held rates at record lows of 2.25 percent when it met in June. The bank’s next rate decision will take place on Aug. 11. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.