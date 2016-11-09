FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
RBNZ chief says rate was cut in light of U.S. election results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 10 months ago

RBNZ chief says rate was cut in light of U.S. election results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) governor, Graeme Wheeler, said the shock U.S. election result had reaffirmed its move to cut interest rates to an all-time low of 1.75 percent on Thursday.

Republican Donald Trump emerged victorious from a fiercely fought presidential election on Wednesday, a result Wheeler said "clearly surprised the market."

Earlier, the RBNZ said Thursday's easing was probably enough to get inflation back on track as it projected rates at 1.7 percent next year. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Jane Wardell; Writing by Swati Pandey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.