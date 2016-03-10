RBNZ says more than one further rate cut might be needed

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) governor Graeme Wheeler said on Thursday he could not rule out the possibility of more than one further rate cut, and said further cuts will depend on economic circumstances.

His comments came after the RBNZ cut rates to a record low of 2.25 percent on Thursday morning, suprising the market which had expected the central bank to keep rates on hold.

“It could be that we don’t need another cut or it could be that we need more,” Wheeler told a parliamentary committee.