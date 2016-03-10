FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBNZ says more than one further rate cut might be needed
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 10, 2016 / 1:09 AM / a year ago

RBNZ says more than one further rate cut might be needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) governor Graeme Wheeler said on Thursday he could not rule out the possibility of more than one further rate cut, and said further cuts will depend on economic circumstances.

His comments came after the RBNZ cut rates to a record low of 2.25 percent on Thursday morning, suprising the market which had expected the central bank to keep rates on hold.

“It could be that we don’t need another cut or it could be that we need more,” Wheeler told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.