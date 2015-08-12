FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ house prices and volumes rise in July - REINZ
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

NZ house prices and volumes rise in July - REINZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 13  (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices
pushed up to a record level in July, while sales volumes also
gained strongly, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand
(REINZ) said on Thursday.
    The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city,
Auckland eased, but the strength of that market was still
spilling over into adjoining regions. The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand is bringing in new rules to cover lending to residential
property investors, which might result in higher interest rates
for such borrowers. 
    Earlier this month, government valuer Quotable Value
reported house prices grew 10.1 percent in the year to July 31,
their fastest in seven years. 
       
---------------------------------------------------------------
S/adj median price (in pct): 
                           Month      Pvs month     12 months
 NZ total                  +5.5         -0.9         +11.6
 Auckland                  -1.6         +3.0         +20.2 
 Christchurch              -0.8         +5.8          +3.9
    
                           Month     Pvs month     Vs yr ago
 Houses sold               8,121       7,426        +34.9 pct
 ------------------------------------------------------------

The full data is available at www.reinz.co.nz
    

 (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.