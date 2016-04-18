FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Growth in New Zealand's service sector expands at slower rate
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Growth in New Zealand's service sector expands at slower rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Growth in New Zealand’s services sector expanded at a slower rate in March compared with the prior month, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ’s seasonally adjusted performance of services index (PSI) was 54.8 in March, 1.9 points lower than February and the lowest level of expansion since November 2014.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity.

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert said while momentum in the PSI has slowed over the last few months “it’s far from being slow as March is still running above the historical average of 53.9.”

Last week, the Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ’s seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) was 54.7 versus 55.9 in February. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.