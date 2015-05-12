UPDATE 1-NZ central bank plans more home loan restrictions, targets Auckland

(Adds details throughout)

* RBNZ announces plans to slow rise in Auckland housing market

* Plans 30 pct deposit on Auckland housing investment loans

* Sees risks in high house prices, low milk prices, low rates

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank is planning new loan restrictions to tackle record-high house prices in the country’s largest city, which it said is posting significant risks to the country’s financial system.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday the country’s financial system was sound, but faced “significant” risks, including falling dairy incomes on easing global prices for milk products, the country’s biggest export earner.

The RBNZ announced plans for residential property investors in Auckland to be required to deposit at least 30 percent on bank loans beginning in October, while restrictions on high loan-to-value mortgages in the rest of the country would be loosened.

A new asset class for bank loans to residential property investors would also be established, with banks expected to hold more capital against such lending.

“We are proposing these adjustments to the LVR policy to more directly target investor activity in the Auckland region,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in the bank’s six-monthly financial stability report.

He added that house prices in Auckland were far higher than in other parts of the country, where the limit on existing low-deposit bank mortgages would be raised to 15 percent from 10 percent at the moment.

Wheeler also said the RBNZ is concerned about the possibility of a disorderly unwind of low interest rates around the world, which may affect New Zealand’s ability to secure funding.

Rising house prices have long been a headache for the central bank, which has flagged the risk that a sudden retreat in record high prices could lead to instability in the domestic market.

Economists said the proposals would help to contain these risks, and while Wheeler declined to discuss monetary policy with reporters following the announcement, some said it kept the door open to a possible rate cut in the coming months.

“The measures will reinforce market belief that the RBNZ will cut the OCR sooner rather than later,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank, which expects the RBNZ to cut its official cash rate by 25 basis points in September and October.

Rate futures are now pricing a 46 percent chance that the RBNZ will cut rates by 25 basis points from 3.5 percent in June, and 41 basis points worth of cuts within 12 months.

Five out of 15 economists polled by Reuters now believe the next move by the RBNZ will be a 25 basis point cut by September.