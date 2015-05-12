NZ cenbank plans more home loan restrictions, targets Auckland

WELLINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank is planning new loan restrictions to tackle record-high house prices in the country’s largest city, which it said is posting significant risks to the country’s financial system.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday said residential property investors in Auckland would be required to have a deposit of at least 30 percent on bank loans, while restrictions on high loan-to-value mortgages in the rest of the country would be loosened.

“We are proposing these adjustments to the LVR policy to more directly target investor activity in the Auckland region,” RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in the bank’s six-monthly financial stability report.

He added that risks to farming incomes were rising due to falling dairy prices, while the RBNZ is concerned about the possibility of a disorderly unwind of low interest rates around the world, which may affect New Zealand’s ability to secure funding.

The full report is available at rbnz.govt.nz. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)