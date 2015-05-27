FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Fonterra forecasts NZ$5.25 dairy payout for coming year
May 27, 2015 / 8:48 PM / 2 years ago

NZ's Fonterra forecasts NZ$5.25 dairy payout for coming year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra raised its forecast payout to farmer shareholders for the coming season on Thursday, but further lowered its forecast for the current season.

The world’s largest dairy processor set NZ$5.25 a kilogram of milk solids as the initial forecast of the price it will pay, which was broadly in line with expectations.

However, it lowered its forecast for the current season, which close to ending, by 10 NZ cents to NZ$4.40.

Global dairy prices have plummeted by around 50 percent over the past year because of a rise in supplies and a sharp slowdown in buying by major customer China.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
