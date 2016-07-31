FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Fonterra holds forecast payout for current season steady
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Fonterra holds forecast payout for current season steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Global dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Monday held its forecast payout for the current season steady amid continuing global uncertainty.

The world's largest dairy exporter said it would pay NZ$4.25 ($3.06) per kg of milk solids in the 2016-17 season, unchanged from a prior forecast.

"It is another financially challenging season for farmers," said Fonterra Chairman John Wilson.

Wilson said the price reflected the continuing global uncertainty and the high New Zealand dollar exchange rate which continued to impact the competiveness of New Zealand dairy exports.

Fonterra also announced a forecast earnings per share range for the 2017 financial year of 50 to 60 New Zealand cents, making the total payout available to farmers in the 2016-17 season NZ$4.75 to NZ$4.85. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.