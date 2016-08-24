FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fonterra lifts farmgate milk payout to $4.75
August 24, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Fonterra lifts farmgate milk payout to $4.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra on Thursday lifted its farmgate milk price forecast for 2016/2017 to NZ$4.75 per kgms, saying global milk prices were beginning to improve.

The dairy giant said the total payout available to farmers, when including earnings per share, was forecast to be NZ5.25 to NZ$5.35 before retentions.

The dairy company had earlier this month held its farmgate milk forecast steady at NZ$4.25, saying the price had reflected global uncertinaty and a high New Zealand exchange rate. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
