FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fonterra eyes record high milk price, volatility to sting margins
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2013 / 3:09 AM / 4 years ago

Fonterra eyes record high milk price, volatility to sting margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra , the world’s biggest dairy exporter, maintained its record-high forecast payout to farmers for the current season while reiterating that the company’s margins would take a hit from volatile dairy prices.

At its annual meeting, the company said it forecast a total cash payout to farmers of NZ$8.62 for the 2013/14 season, based on a farmgate milk price of NZ$8.30. It also confirmed its total payout to farmers of NZ$6.16 for the 2012/13 season.

“Extreme price and product mix and volatility will have negative impact on Fonterra’s margins in the 2014 financial year,” CEO Theo Spierings said in a statement, adding that it would be difficult to predict when this volatility would reverse.

Fonterra was involved in a food safety scare in August, when the company said it found a potentially fatal bacteria in one of its products, triggering recalls of infant milk formula and sports drinks in nine countries including China. A government test later found the initial finding had been incorrect.

Fonterra is in talks to resolve a dispute with Danone over the contamination scare as the affected ingredient was contained in products marketed by the French dairy company, which pulled its infant formula products from supermarket shelves in Asia and New Zealand.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.